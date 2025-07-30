Ray J Shares Old Video Of Kim Kardashian Swearing On Kendall & Kylie She’d Never Cheat

Ray J Old Video Kim Kardashian Gossip News
Ray J and Kim Kardashian (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
Ray J took to Instagram earlier this week to reflect on his relationship with Kim Kardashian, and tell everyone that "THE CRASH IS COMING."

It looks like Ray J recently took another walk down memory lane, this time looking back on his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Earlier this week, the former Love & Hip Hop star dug up some old footage of the SKIMS founder promising never to cheat on him. She even swore on her two younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "WHY YALL LYIN ON KYLIE! - LIAR! — #THECRASHOUT —- IM TAKING THIS DOWN IN 3MIN — BUT REMEMBER I SAID THIS!! THE CRASH IS COMING!!," he captioned it.

Unsurprisingly, Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section have a lot to say about the post. "He weird cause why you even still got footage of this lady," one commenter wonders. "He’s obsessed with her after all these years and she pays him dust each time 🙄," another claims.

This isn't the first time he's brought up Kardashian recently either. During a phone call with Suge Knight that surfaced a couple of days ago, he accused her and her mother Kris Jenner of committing fraud and trying to destroy his career.

Read More: Ray J Recalls Trying Hard Drugs After Whitney Houston's Death

Ray J & Whitney Houston

In March, he even suggested that he's responsible for Kardashian's success. "I'm so tired of being used for my fame, man," he tweeted. "Kim is nothing without me wtf I made that b*tch #f*ckingLAThotties."

Ray J also reflected on his bond with Whitney Houston during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast last week. He claimed that while he never did hard drugs with the songstress, he did try them once she passed away in 2012.

“I’ve never done one drug with Whitney, and when people asked me, 'Did Whitney do drugs?'… everybody knows certain answers,” he explained. “I can tell you about me, I was so f------ up after that s--- happened, I tried hard drugs for the first time after that s--- happened because I was just like I don’t know what was going on, bro. I was totally in awe of it."

Read More: Ray J Accuses Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Of Fraud During Prison Call With Suge Knight

