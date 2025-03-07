Tory Lanez Shows Love To Kim Kardashian For Sharing His Song On Social Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: (Exclusive Coverage) Tory Lanez visits Music Choice on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Today, Tory Lanez dropped his new album "PETERSON," which he recorded over the course of three weeks from prison.

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to drop off a flirty bikini video, much to the delight of Tory Lanez. This isn't for the reasons one might expect, however. She used one of his songs, "The Color Violet," for the post. Of course, this means that his fans flocked to her comments section to call for his freedom.

According to Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, Lanez appreciated the gesture. Unite the People is the organization representing the performer right now, and McDowell says he got to talk to him over the phone on Wednesday (March 5). He claims Lanez knows about Kim's post, and also mentioned that she's not the first in her family to show love to his music after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He recalled a post Kylie Jenner shared back in 2023 in particular. In it, she showed herself lip syncing to one of his songs.

Tory Lanez Drops PETERSON
Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event
Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Lanez said he respects that they "appreciate the artistry without judging the artist." News of his remarks comes shortly after he dropped his new album, PETERSON. The project arrived this morning after being recorded over the course of three weeks in prison. So far, it's earned big reactions from listeners, who have been quick to dissect his lyrics. On "My Shayla," for example, he goes after Megan Thee Stallion. He alleges that he protected her from going to jail.

“They made him the poster child for unprotecting a Black woman,” the AI-generated voice of Donald Trump says towards the end of the song. “But the irony of it is, he protected two Black women that night, one from going to jail and one from getting shot. I think it’s time you let that boy back outside.” This hasn't sat well with the femcee's fans, who immediately accused him of continuing to harass her from behind bars.

