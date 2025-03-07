Tory Lanez Reflects On Iggy Azalea Blocking Him After Breakup On New Album "PETERSON"

Nov 28, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Recording artist and entertainer Iggy Azalea attends the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Tory Lanez did a lot of reminiscing on his new album "PETERSON," whether it's about his current incarceration or his industry relationships.

Iggy Azalea has a couple of high-profile rap relationships in her past, of which Tory Lanez might be one of her most controversial. Nevertheless, he still clearly looks back fondly on their relationship, as he reflected on it on the "9$ide x Amethyst" track off of his new album PETERSON, recorded entirely in prison. "It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she block me," the Canadian artist expressed on the cut. "Amethyst, if you ever hear this s**t, shorty, call me / You know that I'm always making spicy b***hes salty / Need to come correct 'cause all that s**t I did was faulty / I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee / New me come correct because the old me was the wrong me."

This was far from the only reflecting Tory Lanez did on PETERSON. He also thanked Chris Brown for helping him with his legal fees when other had turned their back on him. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence following a conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a case that continues to cause much controversy, debate, and speculation.

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti

Beyond Tory Lanez, though, you may know Azalea in a romantic sense thanks to her highly publicized relationship with Playboi Carti. The two share a son named Onyx, but their coparenting dynamic is anything but healthy. "We haven't heard from that man in over 6 months, we don't know where he is," she remarked during her recent livestream, making it very clear that they are not on good terms. This is far from the first time that Iggy Azalea called Carti out for his alleged bad parenting. Hopefully their worst days are behind them.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez also reflected on some other romances on PETERSON, such as his presumed bond with Megan Thee Stallion. Well, he technically reflected on this, as he chose to speak on the matter via an A.I.-generated message from U.S. president Donald Trump. "But the irony of it is, he protected two Black women that night, one from going to jail and one from getting shot. I think it’s time you let that boy back outside," "Trump" remarked.

