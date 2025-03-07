Tory Lanez Reflects On Iggy Azalea Blocking Him After Breakup On New Album "PETERSON"

Iggy Azalea has a couple of high-profile rap relationships in her past, of which Tory Lanez might be one of her most controversial. Nevertheless, he still clearly looks back fondly on their relationship, as he reflected on it on the "9$ide x Amethyst" track off of his new album PETERSON, recorded entirely in prison. "It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she block me," the Canadian artist expressed on the cut. "Amethyst, if you ever hear this s**t, shorty, call me / You know that I'm always making spicy b***hes salty / Need to come correct 'cause all that s**t I did was faulty / I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee / New me come correct because the old me was the wrong me."

This was far from the only reflecting Tory Lanez did on PETERSON. He also thanked Chris Brown for helping him with his legal fees when other had turned their back on him. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence following a conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, a case that continues to cause much controversy, debate, and speculation.

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti

Beyond Tory Lanez, though, you may know Azalea in a romantic sense thanks to her highly publicized relationship with Playboi Carti. The two share a son named Onyx, but their coparenting dynamic is anything but healthy. "We haven't heard from that man in over 6 months, we don't know where he is," she remarked during her recent livestream, making it very clear that they are not on good terms. This is far from the first time that Iggy Azalea called Carti out for his alleged bad parenting. Hopefully their worst days are behind them.