Lawyer Alleges Streaming Services Are Hiding Tory Lanez's New Album "PETERSON" From Users

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Tory Lanez performs onstage during "Genesis" The First Ever NFT Minting And Landmark Sports Event Hosted By Quavo From Migos, Paige Vanzant, Mike Chandler &amp; Eric Apple hosted by Bitcoin Latinum And TapStats at Mr Jones on December 01, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Bitcoin Latinum &amp; TAPSTATS)
Tory Lanez recorded his new album "PETERSON" entirely in prison, and used it to talk about his many trials and tribulations behind bars.

With controversial hip-hop cases like that of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion in mind, lawyers and legal experts usually find their way into the headlines for their assessments of them. But sometimes, they go beyond their original goals. Frequently viral attorney Moe Gangat recently spoke out in support of Tory, claiming that streaming services are hiding his new album PETERSON from users and suppressing its success, refusing to allow its top songs to show up in the trending tab. This is purely a speculative comment, as no concrete information has emerged at press time to corroborate this.

"The algorithms clearly know that I f**k with Tory Lanez content," lawyer Moe Gangat remarked concerning the new album PETERSON in a social media video. "Yet and still, Apple Music? Can't see him anywhere. Not in your 'what's new,' 'what you might like,' not in the trending songs. Same deal with Spotify. Now, this is a broken, broken system. They need to get rid of the black button. I don't know if Jay-Z has a black button somewhere and he just presses it. Or if somebody else has got the red button that makes your s**t fly. Just let what people listen to trend and stop with the buttons."

Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea

In fact, Tory Lanez himself also called out alleged blackballing on social media. "Tory Lanez is the perfect example of what true manipulation and blackballing in the music industry is," one Twitter fan alleged. "You will not find Tory's new album or any songs from it visible on any DSP platform. This is proof there is an effort to silence him. You wouldn't even know he dropped." "Still won't stop me," Lanez responded via his Instagram Story after reposting the tweet on the social media platform.

Elsewhere on PETERSON, Tory Lanez also reminisced on his romance with Iggy Azalea. "It be nights I want to talk to Iggy, but she block me," he expressed on the track "9$ide X Amethyst." "Amethyst, if you ever hear this s**t, shorty, call me / You know that I'm always making spicy b***hes salty / Need to come correct 'cause all that s**t I did was faulty / I miss when you wrapped around my body like a tall tee / New me come correct because the old me was the wrong me."

[via]

