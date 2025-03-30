Tory Lanez Producer Squale Claims Industry Blackballed "PETERSON" Despite Fan Acclaim

Many others have made similar claims about playlisting and label support concerning Tory Lanez, or rather, lack thereof.

Tory Lanez remains behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but his musical legacy and career will likely outlive his legal situation. His new album PETERSON really resonated with fans, and despite the larger industry understandably not pushing it as hard as his team wanted to, the Umbrella community seems pleased. But they also launched accusations of a blackball effort from the industry, including one of the LP's many producers, Squale. He produced the intro and "Gangland x Fargentina 4EVR," and took to social media to briefly elaborate on the record's creation and its commercial performance.

"Everybody keeps hitting me up, asking me how did we get the number one album from prison and Tory being behind bars," Squale remarked. It's unclear what "number one" metric he's referring to or if he's referring to its success very generally. "And I feel like, you know, at the end of the day, it's the fans, it's real fans, he's got real fans. The producers, the engineers that he handpicked to be on this album and put this album together. You know, we went number one all with Tory Lanez being blackballed from the music industry.

Tory Lanez New Music

"He ain't get no love, no support from the labels, no support from the industry, no support from streaming, we didn't get playlisted, nothing," Squale said of the new Tory Lanez album. "And that's how you know these numbers is real. Because we didn't get no support from anywhere but the fans, from the Internet, and from the people that really support Tory Lanez. We worked day and night on this album. Big love, big ups to everybody that was on the album. We worked day and night on it."

However, like with other blackballing allegations, these claims did not emerge with any proof, although some people who see this as invalid don't even think these fans and colleagues are wrong. They just criticized their views for how misguided they come across as, and for how they demand the exact same superstar treatment that few other artists get. Nevertheless, Tory Lanez is keeping his head held high, and will not let up on his new music and efforts to clear his name.

