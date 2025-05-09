Tory Lanez Shows Off His Gains In New Prison Photo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.9K Views
Tory Lanez New Prison Photo Hip Hop News
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tory Lanez has still been releasing more "Twitch Tapes" material from behind bars, even during leftover legal drama in his case.

Tory Lanez has not had the easiest legal path following his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion case. A controversial deposition led to sanctions against him, but at least it seems like he's keeping his head up.

According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the Brampton artist shared a new picture from behind bars online. It shows off his muscles somewhat prominently thanks to the tight-fitting shirt. That may be a small detail, but concerned fans at least know Lanez is putting in work despite his situation.

It's heartening for die-hards to get an update like this, although it's not like we needed one. After all, Tory Lanez continues to drop new material and remains by his fans' side. So do they, as they have really enjoyed the Twitch Tapes and Prison Tapes series' prolific output amid his legal drama.

We will see if Tory shares more photos, stories, and other expressions from his time in prison. Of course, we're not expecting anything outright given the circumstances. But fans have really appreciated how he connects with his supporters and keeps momentum up.

How Long Is Tory Lanez Prison Sentence?

However, we'd be remiss not to mention the most ambitious and divisive statement on this whole situation so far. Tory Lanez's new album PETERSON is, in his words, "the first ever in-real-time prison album. An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional."

While this still proved to be a very divisive release, it was certainly a unique, passionate, and determined effort. It also found a lot of success and praise among the fanbase, and represents their support of his situation.

These days, though, it seems like things are a bit more slow and steady for the 32-year-old. There haven't been many updates in his court matters after the deposition ruling.

As such, fans hope that this will represent a time of healing for Tory Lanez that will see him focus on his well-being above all else. He hopes listeners can separate the art from the artist and hear his story earnestly. In the meantime, Lanez will make the most out of his ten-year sentence.

