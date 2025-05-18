Tory Lanez is currently dealing with a media whirlwind thanks to his recent prison stabbing, which he's fortunately recovering from well. There's also the question of alleged new evidence supposedly proving his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Nevertheless, one thing the Brampton artist might not have expected was some shade from Tori Brixx.

The DJ and media personality took to her Instagram Story (along with one post) asking for him to stop calling her, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on IG. She alleged that the Canadian rapper has been constantly contacting her from behind bars.

Also, Brixx thanked him for a house and rent he allegedly paid for, suggesting an unknown financial link. From what we can gather at press time, these two don't really have a public connection before this. "manipulation and finesse ... at the highest point," she alleged.

In addition, according to Baller Alert, Tori Brixx called out the "TB's Interlude" track off of Tory Lanez's recent prison album PETERSON. She seemed to suggest this song was about her. "@torylanez ain't none but a finesser stop calling tryna persuade me to do s**t," Brixx posted on her Story.

Tory Lanez Condition

As previously mentioned, the incarcerated 32-year-old is reportedly in stable condition and recovering well from his harrowing prison stabbing. Hopefully he continues on this path of recovery with no further hiccups.

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez's legal team is going all out. They alleged via testimony from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard and driver that she was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion. Still, since this hasn't been filed in the court of appeals at press time, we still have to wait to see if these allegations actually pose legal repercussions. It's unclear if they are talking about other evidence as well or just these allegations.

Meanwhile, we will see if anything else happens with Tori Brixx. Some fans speculated that Tory Lanez called about a petition for him. But nothing Brixx said indicates this, so take that with a massive grain of salt. As of writing this article, what truly caused these alleged phone calls and rants is still unclear.