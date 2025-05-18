Tori Brixx Blasts Tory Lanez For Allegedly Pestering Her With Prison Phone Calls

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1402 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tori Brixx Tory Lanez Prison Phone Calls Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
It's unclear what bond Tori Brixx and Tory Lanez have, but the former claimed the latter paid for a house and for rent.

Tory Lanez is currently dealing with a media whirlwind thanks to his recent prison stabbing, which he's fortunately recovering from well. There's also the question of alleged new evidence supposedly proving his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Nevertheless, one thing the Brampton artist might not have expected was some shade from Tori Brixx.

The DJ and media personality took to her Instagram Story (along with one post) asking for him to stop calling her, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on IG. She alleged that the Canadian rapper has been constantly contacting her from behind bars.

Also, Brixx thanked him for a house and rent he allegedly paid for, suggesting an unknown financial link. From what we can gather at press time, these two don't really have a public connection before this. "manipulation and finesse ... at the highest point," she alleged.

In addition, according to Baller Alert, Tori Brixx called out the "TB's Interlude" track off of Tory Lanez's recent prison album PETERSON. She seemed to suggest this song was about her. "@torylanez ain't none but a finesser stop calling tryna persuade me to do s**t," Brixx posted on her Story.

Read More: Tory Lanez Appears To Allege He Took The Fall For Kelsey Harris In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez Condition

As previously mentioned, the incarcerated 32-year-old is reportedly in stable condition and recovering well from his harrowing prison stabbing. Hopefully he continues on this path of recovery with no further hiccups.

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez's legal team is going all out. They alleged via testimony from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard and driver that she was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion. Still, since this hasn't been filed in the court of appeals at press time, we still have to wait to see if these allegations actually pose legal repercussions. It's unclear if they are talking about other evidence as well or just these allegations.

Meanwhile, we will see if anything else happens with Tori Brixx. Some fans speculated that Tory Lanez called about a petition for him. But nothing Brixx said indicates this, so take that with a massive grain of salt. As of writing this article, what truly caused these alleged phone calls and rants is still unclear.

Read More: Tori Brixx Explains Rich The Kid Dancing Video

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion TSU Music Megan Thee Stallion's Former Bodyguard Shares Tory Lanez Song On Instagram Story 3.7K
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Music Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyer Reacts To Tory Lanez's Claims Against Kelsey Harris 4.3K
2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic Music Kelsey Harris' Bodyguard Claims Harris Shot Megan Thee Stallion, Not Tory Lanez 8.0K
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Music Kelsey Nicole Claims She Helped Make Megan Thee Stallion's Career, Says Meg's Mom Thanked Her 1.8K