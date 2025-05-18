Earlier today, various messages directed at Tory Lanez appeared on Tori Brixx's Instagram Story. In them, she appeared to accuse the incarcerated artist of pestering her from behind bars. "STOP CALLING MY PHONE," she wrote. "Manipulation and finesse ... at the highest point."

Brixx's fiancé, Rich The Kid, later appeared to address the ordeal on his own Instagram Story. "I rebuke the devil. I love my family idc wtf a mf say Happy Sunday," he declared.

The posts quickly went viral, prompting Brixx to set the record straight. "Clearly that wasn't me posting," she confirmed. This suggested that her account had been hacked, or that someone she knows gained access to it.

Shortly after she made this revelation, Rich The Kid took to his Instagram Story once again, this time to praise his future wife and suggest that he messed up in some way. "I been in the wrong," he began. "Tori has been more than a great woman to me, I've messed up before and take full accountability. She is a outstanding mother and great person. St8up."

Tory Lanez Stabbed

While unconfirmed, many Instagram users in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section believe he's insinuating that he was behind the posts on Brixx's account. At the time of writing, Lanez has yet to address the debacle.

Currently, the performer is in the process of recovering from a brutal attack he was a victim of behind bars. Reportedly, he was stabbed a whopping 14 times by another inmate, resulting in two collapsed lungs. His team told TMZ days after the attack that he'd been transferred back to the prison hospital from the nearby medical facility where he was being treated.

"Tory is upbeat," his attorney Jose Baez also said. "He’s in good spirits. He is recovering. He is a strong young man. He’s expected to make a recovery."