Rich The Kid Responds To His Fiancée Tori Brixx Claiming She Didn't Make Tory Lanez Posts

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1029 Views
Rich The Kid Fiancee Tori Brixx Tory Lanez Posts Hip Hop News
Rich The Kid joins IDK for part of his set on the Mojave stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2023. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rich The Kid's fiancée Tori Brixx had allegedly called out Tory Lanez on Instagram for allegedly pestering her with prison phone calls.

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx have gone through a lot of relationship ups and downs, but who ever thought the engaged couple would have to deal with a Tory Lanez narrative? Per Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, both lovebirds have responded to a recent scandal involving the three.

This weekend, Brixx allegedly posted various IG Stories against Lanez, claiming that he pestered her with phone calls from prison. For those unaware, he's currently behind bars following his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

In addition, the DJ and media personality alleged that the Canadian artist paid for a house and for rent, along with other accusations and shots. But in a subsequent Instagram Story post, she denied having posted this.

"Clearly that wasn't me posting," Tori Brixx wrote. As such, it's possible this could be the result of a hack or somebody else in her life using her account.

"I rebuke the devil. I love my family idc wtf a mf say Happy Sunday," Rich The Kid posted to his Instagram Story shortly after these alleged posts went up.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

Unfortunately for Tory Lanez, he has bigger issues. He was recently stabbed 14 times in jail, but fortunately, he's reportedly recovering very well.

As for Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid, folks are not super sure if they are still in a relationship or if they are just amicable coparents. Either way, it seems like they are both dismissing all this drama.

But for the Canadian rapper and singer, he does not have the accessibility to respond to this situation promptly. Also, he has a lot of other matters to attend to right now amid his recovery.

For example, Tory Lanez's legal team claims he's innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. This is due to allegations from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard and driver that claim she was the one to shoot Meg.

With all that in mind, maybe this is one online scandal that we won't get answers for. All these individuals have bigger things to worry about. So we'll see if we ever get clarity or if this just fades away.

