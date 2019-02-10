fake story
- RelationshipsJordyn Woods Responds To Karl-Anthony Towns Cheating RumorsJordyn Woods denies claims that Karl-Anthony Towns is cheating on her.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKFC Debunks Story About Client Getting Free Food For A Year: ReportFake news. By Aida C.
- MusicCardi B Fed Up With Fake Stories About Her: “It’s Not Going To Work Im To Blessed”Cardi B had to voice her displeasure about the fake stories being written about her.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Fake Kanye West Story: "This Boy Is Really Handicap"50 Cent thinks that Kanye West pulled a Kobe Bryant at a wheelchair basketball game.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJussie Smollett To Be "Held Accountable" For Potential False Report, Police ClaimsThe Chicago Police Department is casting doubt on the actor's story.By Zaynab