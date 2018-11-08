prison phone calls
- Pop CultureHoodrich Pablo Juan Sends A Message To Young Thug From PrisonHoodrich Pablo Juan shows love to Young Thug. By Aron A.
- MusicNick Cannon's Eminem Diss Track Might Make Suge Knight Big MoneyAn entertainment lawyer explains how Suge Knight could make some coin off this.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly Sings To Juice WRLD In Latest Prison Phone CallYNW Melly is writing lots of new music behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCity Girls' JT Sounds Discouraged & Over It In Audio Message From PrisonJT is ready to go back home and start getting to the bag.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYNW Melly Says He's "Coming Home" In Jail Phone CallYNW Melly is confident he'll beat this case.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Girlfriend Shares Video Footage Of Their Last Phone CallTekashi69 is currently waiting for his trial to begin.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Calls Him An "Ungrateful Rat B*stard"Kifano "Shotti" Jordan dissed 6ix9ine on the phone with his former DJ Pvnch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Admits He Won't Reach Out To 6ix9ine In Prison"I don't need to be talking to nobody in jail."By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion's 16-Hour Prison Calls Cover Domestic Abuse Claims, Growing Career & MoreSixteen hours of prison conversation add further complexities to XXXTentacion's legacy. By Mitch Findlay