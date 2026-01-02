Lil Baby Overtakes 21 Savage For The Highest-Charting Rap Album On Apple Music

Lil Baby and 21 Savage have been steady presences in the Atlanta scene for nearly a decade. Both have stellar trap records under their belts such as My Turn and i am > than i was. Moreover, they have the hits on hits that have essentially defined mainstream rap in the 2010s.

With that said, it's not earth-shattering that they are still competing for top spots on streaming charts even to this day. To close out 2025 Lil Baby and 21 Savage were neck and neck over on the top rap album list on Apple Music.

Baby has been fighting for number one with The Leak$, which landed on December 3. As for 21, he surprised his fans and the rap community at large with What Happened To The Streets. His 14-song effort released just about a week later on December 12.

But while these two are good friends, only one person can hold the gold medal, so to speak. For the last few weeks, the "MR RECOUP" MC has been sitting atop the chart in the US. But that all changed early today thanks to an update from Hip Hop All Day.

They reported this morning (Jan. 2) that WHAM has taken back that honor.

Lil Baby The Leak$ First-Week Sales

Fans have argued that The Leak$ is a stronger body of work than his previous 2025 release, WHAM. Based on this latest achievement, they may have a point. Sales were down compared to its predecessor, though. The Leak$ moved around 34,000 units, cracking the top 17 on the Hot 200.

Compared to WHAM, that's nowhere near as impactful. That went number one and sold well over 100,000 copies. But to The Leak$ credit, that was a mixtape and it was Baby's second release in 12 months.

While fresher, it's clearly been performing better on streaming, with fans finding more consistency throughout the relatively concise tracklist.