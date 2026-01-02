Could Ice Spice be ringing in the new year with a new boo? That's what the internet believes after she was spotted leaving her birthday party with fellow rapper and streamer PlaqueBoyMax. In a clip fielded by TMZ and reposted by Kurrco, the "Thootie" MC was stumbling out of the PHD Rooftop Lounge in New York City on New Year's Eve.
She definitely had a good time at her bash, but her team wasn't going to let her fall on her way to her chauffeur. As they assisted her to a Sprinter van, paparazzi noticed PlaqueBoyMax, 22, following the 26-year-old to the vehicle.
"Max! What's up, Max?" someone shouted out of sight of the cameras.
Max didn't say a word to the person calling for him, adding to suspicion.
This could be nothing at all, though. But that isn't stopping folks online from having a field day with this viral video. “And the winner is…” one X user jokes by tying in the beat smith's producer tag. Another hilariously quips, "Max a Big Guy now," referencing Ice Spice's song she wrote for the new SpongeBob movie.
"Boy tryna speed run catching sum sh*t," a third types.
When Is Ice Spice's Birthday?
We will have to wait and see if this story develops any further. But for those hoping to ship Ice Spice and PlaqueBoyMax, try not to get ahead of yourselves just yet.
They could have very well been going to an afterparty of sorts to celebrate the calendar flipping over into a new year. Spice, who turned 26 on January 1, did have some other people at her turnt function outside of just PlaqueBoyMax.
Per some clips caught by Complex, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, Bktherula, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Cash Cobain were also in attendance.
Overall, it seems everyone involved a great time and finished 2025 on a high note. As for what's next in 2026, particularly for Ice Spice, time will only tell.