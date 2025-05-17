Drake Posts Tory Lanez Petition Demanding His Freedom

Drake Tory Lanez Petition Freedom Instagram Story Hip Hop News
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's support for Tory Lanez comes amid the incarcerated MC's prison stabbing and alleged new evidence supposedly proving his innocence.

Drake has not had the smoothest relationship with fellow Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez. But any previous tension or beef they may have had is irrelevant now for the two allies.

As caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Drizzy reposted a petition demanding Lanez's freedom, which has over 230,000 signatures at press time. "@torylanez come home soon," he captioned his Instagram Story with a link to the petition.

This petition emerged amid some very shocking and important developments in the Brampton artist's life. Fans poured out their best wishes when it was revealed that Tory Lanez was stabbed 14 times in prison. Fortunately, it seems like he's recovering well, and we hope that path continues to get better.

Elsewhere, Lanez's legal team also recently claimed that there's new alleged evidence supposedly proving his innocence. Of course, this relates to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

While many folks questioned the timing of these two updates, that's a speculative road most truly concerned viewers did not follow. Rather, supporters are just happy to hear that Lanez is doing okay after the harrowing and gruesome stabbing, and hope his recovery continues swimmingly.

Back to this recent cosign, though, Tory Lanez has also supported Drake in his own recent legal moves. He praised the OVO mogul's defamation lawsuit against UMG.

"I'm proud of the stance of any artist that goes against the bulls**t that happens behind the scenes," Tory remarked on the Full Send podcast. "[That's] the reason why I went independent. 'Cause y'all n***as ain't getting me with none of that. I'm not selling my soul, I'm not doing none of that weird s**t, the rituals and all that s**t that y'all n***as got going on. It's very hard to be in a situation like Drake is going through right now where you're going against the whole thing.:

Meanwhile, Drake supports the alleged new Tory Lanez evidence as well, so he's fully on his side. That is, if an Instagram like is any indication of that. We will see how all these updates develop and how Lanez continues to recover from the terrible attack.

