Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting continues to be a controversial subject. While Tory Lanez has been found guilty of the crime, many of his fans and peers still believe he's innocent. These theories were only compounded earlier this week, when the bodyguard of Meg's ex-bestie Kelsey Harris made some bombshell accusations against his former boss. The bodyguard, Bradley James, alleges that Harris was actually the one to shoot Meg.

“[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun," attorney Walter Roberts alleged at a press conference yesterday (May 14).

Meg's attorney, Alex Spiro, quickly released a statement in response to these new allegations. “Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system," it reads. "This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law.”

Tory Lanez Stabbing

Regardless, there's been an increase in support for Lanez in recent days. Drake, for example, recently liked a post shared by DJ Akademiks about Harris' bodyguard's latest allegations. This isn't the only reason Lanez has received an outpouring of support lately, however.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that he got stabbed 14 times in prison. According to a post on his Instagram account, he was stabbed seven times in the back, four times in the torso, two times in the back of his head, and one time in the side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed as a result of the attack, and he had to be put on a breathing machine. He's since been taken off of the breathing machine, and appears to be on the road to recovery.

His alleged attacker was later identified as Santino Casio, per TMZ. Allegedly, Casio has a history of assaulting other inmates behind bars.