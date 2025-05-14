Tory Lanez's Team Promises To "Expose The Truth" With New Evidence In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tory Lanez's team will also providing more insight into the stabbing that occurred in prison, earlier this week.

Tory Lanez's legal team is promising to "expose the truth" with new evidence regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Additionally, they'll be providing new details on the stabbing incident he endured, earlier this week. The non-profit organization, Unite The People, will be hosting a press conference the address the topics on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

"WE'RE EXPOSING THE TRUTH," the organization wrote in a flyer on Wednesday. "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EVIDENCE will be revealed, which could reshape public understanding of one of the most high-profile legal battles in recent years. We will also address the recent STABBING INCIDENT and multiple urgent matters. THIS IS NOT JUST A PRESS CONFERENCE--THIS IS A CALL FOR JUSTICE."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the flyer on Instagram, fans expressed mixed feelings on the situation. One user wrote: "Yal should be fired if there was evidence you failed to provide in the trial." One more added: "How convenient, emotional manipulation. They are really trying to play this sympathy card. Why didn’t they show it during the trial or during the appeal?"

Tory Lanez Stabbed

According to CNN, Tory Lanez was stabbed at a housing unit in the California prison where he's been serving his 10-year sentence. Staff on the premises provided him with medical aid. They then called 911 and transferred him to an outside hospital.

His team provided an update on his condition in a post on his official Instagram page. They wrote: "Tory was stabbed 14 times — including 7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
