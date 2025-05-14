Tory Lanez's legal team is promising to "expose the truth" with new evidence regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Additionally, they'll be providing new details on the stabbing incident he endured, earlier this week. The non-profit organization, Unite The People, will be hosting a press conference the address the topics on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

"WE'RE EXPOSING THE TRUTH," the organization wrote in a flyer on Wednesday. "NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EVIDENCE will be revealed, which could reshape public understanding of one of the most high-profile legal battles in recent years. We will also address the recent STABBING INCIDENT and multiple urgent matters. THIS IS NOT JUST A PRESS CONFERENCE--THIS IS A CALL FOR JUSTICE."

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the flyer on Instagram, fans expressed mixed feelings on the situation. One user wrote: "Yal should be fired if there was evidence you failed to provide in the trial." One more added: "How convenient, emotional manipulation. They are really trying to play this sympathy card. Why didn’t they show it during the trial or during the appeal?"

Tory Lanez Stabbed

According to CNN, Tory Lanez was stabbed at a housing unit in the California prison where he's been serving his 10-year sentence. Staff on the premises provided him with medical aid. They then called 911 and transferred him to an outside hospital.