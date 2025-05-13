Adin Ross Left Stunned Upon Finding Out Tory Lanez Was Stabbed 14 Times

BY Alexander Cole 461 Views
Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Alex Pereira and Adin Ross attend the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Adin Ross is good friends with Tory Lanez and he was concerned for the artist's condition after yesterday's stabbing.

Adin Ross and Tory Lanez have done some streams together in the past and the two are now good friends. However, with Lanez locked up, the two haven't been able to get in touch as often. Regardless, Ross continues to support Tory, no matter what.

On Monday, a shocking report came out of California as it was revealed that Tory Lanez was stabbed in prison. Initially, reports suggested that his injuries were minor and non-life threatening. Tory's team, on the other hand, reported that he was stabbed 14 times and had two collapsed lungs.

Additionally, Wack 100 came out and said a Mexican gang was responsible for the stabbing. This has not been confirmed by authorities. That said, Wack claims he has an inside source who knows what went down.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross found out about the severity of the stabbing while on stream. Unsurprisingly, he was completely stunned by what he was reading. His chat began spamming RIP, although he told them to stop as Tory is on the road to recovery.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

There is still a lot that is unknown about the Tory Lanez stabbing. For instance, many are curious how he was able to recover from collapsed lungs so quickly. Moreover, fans want to know who is responsible and why they did this.

This was a massive story on Monday and in many ways, it overshadowed the first day of the Diddy trial. It remains to be seen if there will be any big updates pertaining to the case today.

However, what we do know is that this is certainly not over. There will be plenty of revelations over the coming days. Moreover, once Tory is released, we're sure he will say something about it.

One has to wonder if he will be forced to change prisons in the aftermath of all of this. After all, his security is now at risk if he goes back. We will continue to bring you the latest details.

