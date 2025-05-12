Tory Lanez Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed In Prison

Tory Lanez was rushed to the hospital in California this morning following a stabbing that occurred in the prison yard at the California Correctional Institution, according to TMZ.

As per the outlet, a male inmate was responsible for the attack. As of right now, there are no details on why the stabbing occurred. However, it is known that Lanez is now at a hospital in Bakersfield. His injuries were serious enough to go to the hospital. Although it was also noted that these injuries are not life threatening.

As many of you already know, Tory is currently in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, which occurred in 2020. Tory Lanez has made repeated attempts to get a retrial for his conviction.

Many believe he was unjustly convicted, although Megan Thee Stallion says otherwise. As it stands, the Houston rapper is going after Tory, claiming he paid bloggers to smear her. Tory's sentence was for 10 years, although he is eligible for parole in 2029.

Tory Lanez Prison Stabbing

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

As for this stabbing, we will have to wait for more details to come out. While law enforcement has been forthcoming in the immediate aftermath, there are still very few details available.

For instance, it is unclear how all of this started. Moreover, we don't know the identity of the inmate who did the stabbing. Presumably, these details will begin to make their way to the press in the coming hours.

Tory Lanez recently took to Instagram where he showed off his new physique since entering prison. In fact, Tory has been pretty busy on the whole. For instance, he has continued to make music despite his situation.

Additionally, he has kept his fanbase engaged through social media. Only time will tell if he speaks about this recent incident once he has recovered.