Megan Thee Stallion’s Motion To Sanction Tory Lanez Over “Disruptive” Deposition Approved

Megan Thee Stallion has secured yet another legal win amid her ongoing battle with Tory Lanez. Earlier this week, the femcee's team filed a motion asking a federal court to hold him in contempt for his allegedly "disruptive [and] inflammatory" conduct during a deposition from behind bars.

The deposition was related to Meg's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. She accuses the blogger of spreading false information about her online on Lanez's behalf.

"Mr. Peterson targeted Ms. Pete’s counsel with petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance – an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions," Meg's lawyers wrote.

They also accused Lanez of pretending not to understand basic words such as "discuss" and "approve." By Thursday (April 17), Judge Cecilia Altonaga had granted the motion, per The Jasmine Brand. Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff also reports that Lanez has officially been notified that he must respond to the sanctions request by April 30.

Megan Thee Stallion Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all Megan Thee Stallion has to celebrate these days, however. She's also been receiving a great deal of praise for her Coachella set.

She ran into a few minor technical issues during the performance, but most viewers agree that it was impressive regardless. The Texas artist was joined by a slew of high-profile guests like Queen Latifah, Ciara, Victoria Monét, and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante.

Last month, she also scored another legal victory when Plies filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit against her, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy. His suit was filed in November of last year over Meg and Glorilla's song “Wanna Be." Plies alleged it featured an uncleared sample of his own song, "Me & My Goons.” He offered to drop the case “without prejudice,” meaning he could refile in the future if he chooses to.