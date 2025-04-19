Megan Thee Stallion’s Motion To Sanction Tory Lanez Over “Disruptive” Deposition Approved

BY Caroline Fisher 510 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Sanction Tory Lanez Approved Hip Hop News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion's team accuses Tory Lanez of being disrespectful during his deposition from behind bars.

Megan Thee Stallion has secured yet another legal win amid her ongoing battle with Tory Lanez. Earlier this week, the femcee's team filed a motion asking a federal court to hold him in contempt for his allegedly "disruptive [and] inflammatory" conduct during a deposition from behind bars.

The deposition was related to Meg's defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. She accuses the blogger of spreading false information about her online on Lanez's behalf.

"Mr. Peterson targeted Ms. Pete’s counsel with petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance – an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions," Meg's lawyers wrote.

They also accused Lanez of pretending not to understand basic words such as "discuss" and "approve." By Thursday (April 17), Judge Cecilia Altonaga had granted the motion, per The Jasmine Brand. Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff also reports that Lanez has officially been notified that he must respond to the sanctions request by April 30.

Read More: Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

Megan Thee Stallion Coachella
Syndication: The Tennessean
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all Megan Thee Stallion has to celebrate these days, however. She's also been receiving a great deal of praise for her Coachella set.

She ran into a few minor technical issues during the performance, but most viewers agree that it was impressive regardless. The Texas artist was joined by a slew of high-profile guests like Queen Latifah, Ciara, Victoria Monét, and Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante.

Last month, she also scored another legal victory when Plies filed a motion to dismiss his lawsuit against her, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy. His suit was filed in November of last year over Meg and Glorilla's song “Wanna Be." Plies alleged it featured an uncleared sample of his own song, "Me & My Goons.” He offered to drop the case “without prejudice,” meaning he could refile in the future if he chooses to.

Read More: Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Is Crushing On Him After Coachella Nod

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tory Lanez Contempt Megan Thee Stallion Deposition Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition 1337
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt 1333
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Milagro Gramz Gets An Official Trial Date 784
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Attempt To Resolve Legal Battle In Court-Mandated Mediation 964