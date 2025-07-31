Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's legal battle continues. Recently, the femcee asked a Florida federal judge to impose sanctions on the incarcerated artist. In April, he allegedly ignored an order demanding that he explain why he should not be held in contempt. This was after his deposition earlier that month, which Meg's team described as allegedly "disruptive [and] inflammatory."

"Mr. Peterson targeted Ms. Pete’s counsel with petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance – an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions," her lawyers alleged. Allegedly, Lanez also acted clueless when asked the meaning of simple words like "meet," "discuss," and "approve."

No hearing has been scheduled yet, as the "Hiss" rapper's lawyers point out, and they've filed a notice to move it forward. They ask that Lanez cover all costs related to the deposition and for a special master to be appointed at his expense to oversee any future testimony. If the court does not grant this, they want a hearing to be scheduled ASAP, per AllHipHop.

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The deposition was conducted as part of Meg's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. She accuses the YouTuber of "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case online. Just last week, the gossip blogger was ordered to pay $5K to cover Meg's attorney fees after she failed to disclose digital records like private messages and metadata. Due to her refusal, the Grammy-winner's team must force the disclosure.

Gramz is already struggling financially amid all of this. Earlier this summer, she even lost her representation due to her inability to compensate them. She's since secured new representation, Jeremy McLymont of AsiliA Law Firm and Ronda Dixon, after launching a crowdfunding campaign.