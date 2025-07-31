Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned For Failing To Explain “Inflammatory” Deposition

BY Caroline Fisher 420 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Wants Tory Lanez Sanctioned Hip Hop News
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion's legal team accuses Tory Lanez of throwing "petty, misogynistic jabs" during his deposition.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's legal battle continues. Recently, the femcee asked a Florida federal judge to impose sanctions on the incarcerated artist. In April, he allegedly ignored an order demanding that he explain why he should not be held in contempt. This was after his deposition earlier that month, which Meg's team described as allegedly "disruptive [and] inflammatory."

"Mr. Peterson targeted Ms. Pete’s counsel with petty, misogynistic jabs about her hair color and appearance – an act of pure harassment intended to belittle rather than respond to the questions," her lawyers alleged. Allegedly, Lanez also acted clueless when asked the meaning of simple words like "meet," "discuss," and "approve."

No hearing has been scheduled yet, as the "Hiss" rapper's lawyers point out, and they've filed a notice to move it forward. They ask that Lanez cover all costs related to the deposition and for a special master to be appointed at his expense to oversee any future testimony. If the court does not grant this, they want a hearing to be scheduled ASAP, per AllHipHop.

Read More: Tory Lanez Gets New Court Date Amid Fight To Overturn Conviction

Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The deposition was conducted as part of Meg's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. She accuses the YouTuber of "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case online. Just last week, the gossip blogger was ordered to pay $5K to cover Meg's attorney fees after she failed to disclose digital records like private messages and metadata. Due to her refusal, the Grammy-winner's team must force the disclosure.

Gramz is already struggling financially amid all of this. Earlier this summer, she even lost her representation due to her inability to compensate them. She's since secured new representation, Jeremy McLymont of AsiliA Law Firm and Ronda Dixon, after launching a crowdfunding campaign.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Documents Wholesome Golf Date With Klay Thompson

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Milagro Gramz Legal Representation Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Milagro Gramz Secures New Legal Representation Amid Megan Thee Stallion Court Battle 1401
Megan Thee Stallion Sanction Tory Lanez Approved Hip Hop News Music Megan Thee Stallion’s Motion To Sanction Tory Lanez Over “Disruptive” Deposition Approved 2.0K
Tory Lanez Contempt Megan Thee Stallion Deposition Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition 1.8K
Milagro Gramz Crowdfunding Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Milagro Gramz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Amid Megan Thee Stallion Legal Battle 927
Comments 1