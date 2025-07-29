In 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party two years prior.

Brewer took to X with a post about Lanez's case, arguing that he should be brought home for the sake of his son. "As an advocate for 2nd Chance Fathers, I can’t stay silent about Tory Lanez," he wrote. "This is another broken case that points to someone else, another father is lost to a system that rewards headlines over truth. Fatherlessness is destroying our nation."

In 2022, he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party two years prior. The following year, he was sentenced to ten years behind bars for it. He, along with countless fans and peers, have been calling for his release ever since. Lanez previously filed a request for release on bail, which was denied. The court labeled him a potential flight risk and cited other concerns.

