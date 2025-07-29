Tory Lanez Gets New Court Date Amid Fight To Overturn Conviction

Tory Lanez Court Date Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 15: Tory Lanez performs onstage during 2018 V-103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
In 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party two years prior.

Tory Lanez's fight for freedom continues, and according to AllHipHop, he's headed back to court next month. Reportedly, oral arguments in his bid to overturn his sentence will begin on August 18 in Los Angeles.

News of the performer's upcoming court date comes shortly after it was reported that multiple politicians began advocating for his release. This includes former New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley and White House appointee Jack Brewer.

Tory Lanez Release Date
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two of them are petitioning California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him. Holley filed a formal petition this month. "I humbly implore you to exercise your authority...to grant clemency, correcting a grave injustice and safeguarding a life," the petition states. "Mr. Peterson's conviction rests on unstable foundations." 

Brewer took to X with a post about Lanez's case, arguing that he should be brought home for the sake of his son. "As an advocate for 2nd Chance Fathers, I can’t stay silent about Tory Lanez," he wrote. "This is another broken case that points to someone else, another father is lost to a system that rewards headlines over truth. Fatherlessness is destroying our nation."

Lanez will be eligible for parole in November of 2029. If he is not granted parole at that time, he's expected to stay in prison until 2033. His loved ones, however, expect him home "much sooner."

