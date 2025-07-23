Tory Lanez Offers Chrisean Rock Spiritual Advice During Heartfelt Prison Call

Tory Lanez Chrisean Rock Advice Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: (Exclusive Coverage) Tory Lanez visits Music Choice on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock has faced her fair share of obstacles in recent months, and she recently got some words of encouragement from Tory Lanez.

It goes without saying that it's been a tough couple of years for Chrisean Rock. Back in 2023, she welcomed her first child alongside her now-ex, Blueface. Just a few months later, he turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since.

Last June, while supporting the "Thotiana" rapper in court, she herself was arrested. Chrisean was released following a three-month stint in jail, boasting a newfound drive to change her life for the better. The Baddies star began to direct her attention toward her faith, family, and career. That doesn't mean she hasn't faced a few obstacles along the way, however.

She's found herself at the center of drama involving family members and peers, been a target of relentless criticism, and more. Luckily, it looks like she has a solid support system behind her through it all. Recently, for example, she took to her Instagram Story to share some words of advice she got from none other than Tory Lanez.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims She's Dating A "Big As Sh*t" NBA Player

Tory Lanez Release Date
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

“I’m not one of them going n****s who’s going to sit here and preach to you,” he told the mother of one during a prison call, per AllHipHop. “You dealing with a lot, but it’s all going to be okay.”

“And it’s all going to be for the greater good, bro," Lanez continued. "But you just you just got to take that time and be intimate with him, bro. He wants you to actually spend some time with him. Spend some time in prayer away from people. Spend some time where you’re not worrying about what everybody’s talking about. Turn off the phone, spend a couple hours with him just for the next couple of days."

“Thank You God for the words of encouragement," Chrisean captioned the video. "I love you Tory. FREE YOU HE INNOCENT [100 emoji].”

Lanez is currently fighting a serious battle of his own. He's serving a ten-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He'll be eligible for parole in 2029, though for now, it remains unclear when he'll actually be released.

Read More: Tesehki’s Older Sister Alleges Her New House Isn’t Actually Hers Amid Chrisean Rock Beef

