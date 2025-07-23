It goes without saying that it's been a tough couple of years for Chrisean Rock. Back in 2023, she welcomed her first child alongside her now-ex, Blueface. Just a few months later, he turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since.

Last June, while supporting the "Thotiana" rapper in court, she herself was arrested. Chrisean was released following a three-month stint in jail, boasting a newfound drive to change her life for the better. The Baddies star began to direct her attention toward her faith, family, and career. That doesn't mean she hasn't faced a few obstacles along the way, however.

She's found herself at the center of drama involving family members and peers, been a target of relentless criticism, and more. Luckily, it looks like she has a solid support system behind her through it all. Recently, for example, she took to her Instagram Story to share some words of advice she got from none other than Tory Lanez.

Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

“I’m not one of them going n****s who’s going to sit here and preach to you,” he told the mother of one during a prison call, per AllHipHop. “You dealing with a lot, but it’s all going to be okay.”

“And it’s all going to be for the greater good, bro," Lanez continued. "But you just you just got to take that time and be intimate with him, bro. He wants you to actually spend some time with him. Spend some time in prayer away from people. Spend some time where you’re not worrying about what everybody’s talking about. Turn off the phone, spend a couple hours with him just for the next couple of days."

“Thank You God for the words of encouragement," Chrisean captioned the video. "I love you Tory. FREE YOU HE INNOCENT [100 emoji].”