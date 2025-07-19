Chrisean Rock Claims She's Dating A "Big As Sh*t" NBA Player

Things are constantly changing around Chrisean Rock and unfortunately, a lot of it has been for the worse. The reality TV star and on-again-off-again musician has been caught in a revolving door of feuds and fights with family members. What could help her is a sense of stability and it seems like she's currently trying to find that with a new mystery man.

In a clip caught by The Shade Room, the outlet grabbed her and DJ Sky High Baby for an interview to see what's been going on in their lives. The hosts asked if each of the ladies were single to which Rock replied that she's not.

She then snuck in that she's dating an NBA player but refused to name him. The panel tried to guess who it could be by asking follow-up questions. They tried to find out what conference he's in and what position he plays, but Chrisean Rock didn't spill the tea.

However, according to her, "he's big as sh*t." That could either mean he's a forward or center or that he's simply a big-time star. Of course, we are taking this news with a grain of salt, especially with Rock being so hush-hush about it.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

Folks in the comments were equally skeptical about her claim with one person writing, "Does he know he’s dating her? Lollll." Another goes, "How kids lie to their parents when they ask them a question [laughing emoji]," referring to Rock fading away from the camera after announcing it in a questionable manner.

Given how things have played out between her and Blueface, we wonder if this a method to get under the rapper's skin. Rock did express that she wanted to get back together with the father of her son. So, maybe she's trying get him to crawl back? Of course, this is merely speculation, especially with Blue kicking her out of his home for good recently.