Chrisean Rock Claims She Is Why Blueface Still Has A Career

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's saga may never truly end even if they split for good. Ultimately, them sharing a child together is what's going to keep them tied at the hip. The latest chapter in their complicated story has been going on for a few weeks now and it started with Rock wanting to repair her relationship with the rapper.

Last week, the television star revealed that she wanted to keep the family together. "As y'all know, y'all see that I follow my baby dad. I want to work it out with my family. F*ck all the bullsh*t. F*ck everybody else, for real. 'Cause everybody just everybody and that ain't enough for me. So yeah, Team Blueface. I am chilling, I am happy."

Unfortunately, it just hasn't worked out as the incarcerated California native is still trying to move on. The latest bit of drama started when Blueface said that he thought Rock was homeless. This stemmed from Rock and Chrisean Jr. being back at his home recently.

Moreover, he added that he allowed them to return because he wanted the best for his son. This angered Chrisean Rock and led her to clap back shortly after. "Leave him out of this argument, bro. Why lie like that? Why play like, 'Oh, let's get him to walk.' Bro, you don't even know what's going on... You're the only father I see that try to tear down his kid."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

From that point on, things continued to escalate as they have traded allegations back and forth. For example, Blueface accused Rock of trashing his home and the latter clapped back alleging that the MC was using drugs behind bars.

Fast forward to late last night and things are still tense. In a clip caught by Live Bitez, the mother of one was on what looks to be an Instagram Live debating with people about her and Blue.

In the video people are telling her to humble herself which she claims she has already done. Moreover, they told her to stay away from the house. But she clapped back with having financial responsibilities such as paying the bills.

But where things get really explosive is when she claims she's the reason why Blueface is still relevant. "I'm the reason Blue's at where's he's at now," she said. "He was a flop. Y'all need to stop playing with me. Yeah, he was who he was... but everybody had the same opportunity I had when I came around him and they ain't did nothing. I put him back on the map -what did anybody else do?"