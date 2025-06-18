Chrisean Rock Fires Back After Blueface Claims He Thought She Was Homeless

Chrisean Rock Fires Back Blueface
It looks like Blueface and Chrisean Rock are not at all on the same page about the idea of a potential reunion.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been split up for several months now, but earlier this month, the Baddies star made a shocking confession to her fans. “I’m coming back home, me and the baby," she declared last week. "I miss you. Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise."

“I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay!" she added in another video. "Through all the b***s**t. F*** everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody.” 

At the time, it was unconfirmed exactly how Blueface felt about all of this. Now, however, he's made that crystal clear. In a prison phone call shared by Live Bitez yesterday, he claimed that he only let Chrisean back in his home because he was under the impression that she was homeless. He also said that he wants the best for his son, and felt that this would give her the opportunity to make sure he was reaching all of his milestones on time.

Read More: New Video Shows Chrisean Jr. Inside Blueface's Home Amid Latest Relationship Revelations

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Back Together?

Chrisean was quick to fire back at the "Thotiana" rapper's remarks, indicating that she's not at all pleased with how he's portrayed both her and their son.

"Leave him out of this argument, bro," she said of her son in another clip captured by Live Bitez. "Why lie like that? Why play like, 'Oh, let's get him to walk.' Bro, you don't even know what's going on ... You're the only father I see that try to tear down his kid."

Chrisean's latest comments come just a few days after Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, threw some serious shade her way. She claimed that her son had no idea that his ex was announcing her reconciliation plans online.

"Don't yall say sh*t about my son [laughing emoji]," she wrote in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section. "He don't even know this going on today."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Shades Chrisean Rock For Wanting To Reunite With Blueface

