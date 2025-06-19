Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface For Alleged Drug Use In Jail

Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock announced that she was prepared to give her relationship with Blueface another shot. Unfortunately, however, he was not on board. He addressed her heartfelt confession during a phone call from prison, making it clear that he only sees the Baddies star as a co-parent these days. Moreover, he said he only allowed her into his home because he thought she had nowhere else to go, and simply wanted the best for their son.

This prompted a heated response from Chrisean, who demanded that he leave their son out of the argument. “Bro, you don’t even know whats going on," she said earlier this week. “He the only father I see that try to tear down his kid. I’m always with my son…I took off a whole year. My son had all the attention, all the care he needed.”

“What, you want me to pawn my chains next? I’m trying to work, I don’t neglect my son. That’s the crazy thing," she continued. “And I’m not homeless, what is he talking about?”

When Does Blueface Get Out Of Jail?

Videos posted on Blueface's official Instagram Story yesterday (June 18) also showed his home in a state of disarray, with trash and other items strewn about. "Chrisean no longer lives here," one of the posts read, insinuating that she was the one allegedly responsible for the mess.

She denies this too, however, clapping back with her own set of allegations during a chat with fans on Instagram Live. "I need to stop talking to this demon. And he's smoking fetty, like he's getting high," she alleged, as seen in a clip shared by Live Bitez. "He heard about streamer prom, make a weird video lying saying that I left the house like that ... I just got there, I just caught a flight last night."

Blueface turned himself in last January for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since, and according to him, he's scheduled to be released this July. It remains to be seen how he and Chrisean will handle co-parenting once he's out.