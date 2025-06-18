Blueface Exposes Chrisean Rock For Allegedly Trashing His Home

Recently, Blueface claimed that he only allowed Chrisean Rock back into his house because he thought she was homeless.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the past few years, and now, they're no longer an item. That doesn't mean the drama has come to an end, however. In January of last year, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. A few months later, Chrisean ran into some legal trouble of her own, and was also taken into custody.

She was released in September, and from that point on, she seemed committed to changing her life for the better. She swore off drugs, alcohol, and anything else that could get in the way of her faith, family, and career. While Chrisean kept her word for quite a while, the Baddies star recently took to social media to announce that she wants to reunite with Blueface once he gets out of prison.

“I’m coming back home, me and the baby," she told him last week. "I miss you. Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise."

When Does Blueface Get Out Of Jail?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the two of them are on the same page. As news of Chrisean's reconciliation plans circulated online, Blueface responded via a prison phone call, making it clear that he's not on board. According to him, he only let her stay at his house because he thought she had nowhere else to go, and wanted the best for their son.

“I accepted you back in with open arms so you could get on your feet,” he explained. “Ultimately so my son could get on his feet.”

Now, videos shared on his official Instagram Story show the condition of the home just days after Chrisean returned to it. She appeared to have made a mess of the place, as her belongings can be seen strewn about, along with trash and other items. "Chrisean no longer lives here," one of the posts reads, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked.

While unconfirmed, Blueface previously announced that he'd be getting released in July. For now, it remains unclear exactly how he and Chrisean will handle co-parenting their child moving forward.

