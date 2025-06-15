For the past few months, Chrisean Rock has appeared committed to her new life away from drugs, alcohol, and Blueface. Following her release from prison last year, she became as vocal as ever about her faith, even dropping a gospel song in March. Last week, however, the Baddies star revealed that she's looking to spin the block.

“I’m coming back home, me and the baby," she said in a clip. "I miss you. Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise."

Before that, she announced that she planned to get her family back by reuniting with Blueface once he's out of prison. “I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay!" she explained at the time. Through all the b***s**t. F*** everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody.”



Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Together?

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, weighed in on this in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. She made it seem like Blueface isn't on the same page as Chrisean, though this is unconfirmed. "Don't yall say sh*t about my son [laughing emoji]," she wrote. "He don't even know this going on today."

Saffold went on to comment further on the situation during a chat with fans on Instagram Live. During the stream, she accused Chrisean of not having a stable place to stay. She also insisted that Blueface's father will not allow her to put him in a bad situation.

"It's clear and obvious that she don't have a stable place to stay, so she's not playing me," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "And he's got a baby by her so that's something that he's got to deal with for the next 18 years. Graduation, high school, prom, homecoming. You've got to deal with that for the next 18 years ... I haven't seen her in a stable place yet."