Blueface and his mom Karlissa Saffold have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in recent years. Now, however, it looks like they're on the road to mending their relationship. Today, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to Instagram to unveil the message she received from her son in honor of Mother's Day.

"Happy mothers day mom I love you an all your efforts," it begins, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "I will be their for yah next mothers day i promise i miss you i hope you like the Flowers I sent we got this momma let's turn it around."

In her response, Saffold thanked her son for his kind words. She also expressed frustration over the fact she was experiencing technical difficulties while trying to answer his call.

"The one chance on mother’s Day the got dam phone blocked it. Thank you Jesus that I got to hear him on the recording several times. Everything in your timing ❤️ Happy Mothers Day to the all the mothers in the world especially the ones who gave me my second generational gifts 🎁 May God bless us all🙏🏾," she wrote.

Blueface Face Tattoos In Jail

Blueface and his mother certainly appear to be on better terms these days, but that doesn't mean she agrees with every decision he makes. At one point in his prison stay, for example, he got some new face tattoos. One of them even says "Chrisean." This is the name of his ex Chrisean Rock and their son together, Chrisean Jesus.