Blueface Gets Vulnerable In Heartfelt Mother’s Day Message To Karlissa Saffold

BY Caroline Fisher 426 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Mother's Day Message Gossip News
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
It looks like Blueface and his mom Karlissa Saffold are in the process of healing their complicated relationship.

Blueface and his mom Karlissa Saffold have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in recent years. Now, however, it looks like they're on the road to mending their relationship. Today, the Aunt-Tea Podcast host took to Instagram to unveil the message she received from her son in honor of Mother's Day.

"Happy mothers day mom I love you an all your efforts," it begins, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "I will be their for yah next mothers day i promise i miss you i hope you like the Flowers I sent we got this momma let's turn it around."

In her response, Saffold thanked her son for his kind words. She also expressed frustration over the fact she was experiencing technical difficulties while trying to answer his call.

"The one chance on mother’s Day the got dam phone blocked it. Thank you Jesus that I got to hear him on the recording several times. Everything in your timing ❤️ Happy Mothers Day to the all the mothers in the world especially the ones who gave me my second generational gifts 🎁 May God bless us all🙏🏾," she wrote.

Read More: Blueface’s Ex Insists He Got “Chrisean” Tattoo For His Son, Not Chrisean Rock

Blueface Face Tattoos In Jail

Blueface and his mother certainly appear to be on better terms these days, but that doesn't mean she agrees with every decision he makes. At one point in his prison stay, for example, he got some new face tattoos. One of them even says "Chrisean." This is the name of his ex Chrisean Rock and their son together, Chrisean Jesus.

During a livestream with Saffold last week, however, Blueface's ex-girlfriend Angela decided to set the record straight. According to her, the tattoo is dedicated to his son, not the Baddies star. This was good news for Saffold, who previously made it clear she was not a fan of his new ink, and has had issues with Chrisean Rock in the past.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Tears Up While Revealing Why She's Keeping Her Son Off The Internet

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Music Blueface’s Mother Slams Chrisean Rock For Fueling Marriage Rumors With Name Change 1.6K
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Gossip Chrisean Rock Called Out For IG Live Bible Study By Blueface's Mom 3.7K
Blueface Dad Chrisean Rock Clout Mom Karlissa Saffold Hip Hop News Gossip Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's Mom, Frantic Over Rapper's "Chrisean Rock" Tattoo On His Face 1496
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Music Karlissa Saffold Claims Son Blueface Is Too Rich To Fight LA Wildfires Amid Prison Stay 1177