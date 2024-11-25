Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's Mom, Hates His New Prison Tattoo

Blueface's mom is shocked by the new prison ink.

No one was more shocked by Blueface’s new prison tattoo than Karlissa Saffold, the rap star’s mother. In the No Jumper’s Instagram comments, Saffold reacted to the recent footage of her son debuting a new face tattoo while serving a jail term with a disappointed comment. “It’s like I pray and then this,” she wrote. In the footage, Blueface’s face is covered in tattoos, with new ink on his cheeks and forehead. It is unsure if the new ink is authentic or a troll.

In September, a new mugshot of the rapper surfaced, showing his face without the usual tattoos on the side of his head and atop his eyebrows. He surrendered himself to the Los Angeles court in December, planning to be released over the summer. Blueface is currently serving a four-year prison sentence. The rapper's mother has been active as a socialite and grandmother while he serves his time.

Read more: Blueface Debuts Shocking New Face Tattoos Amid Prison Stay

Blueface’s Mom Ain’t Feeling Her Son’s New Prison Tattoo

Many fans are now drawing comparisons to Chrisean Rock, who famously tattooed Blueface’s face on her cheek shortly after his arrest. Social media users have expressed concern over the rapper’s evolving image, questioning whether it reflects a deeper shift in his mindset. Chrisean was released from an Oklahoma jail over the summer and has been busy rebranding her image. She has been focusing on parenting her and Blueface's infant son, which she baptized a couple of weeks ago.