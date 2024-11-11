Chrisean Rock's Fans Are Sticking Up For Her Amid Baptism Backlash

Chrisean Rock is getting support on social media.

Chrisean Rock is getting passionate support from her fanbase while facing skeptics of her recent baptism online. She had shared about going through the spiritual journey in a post on Instagram over the weekend, but many fans weren't buying that she was genuinely trying to better herself. The post featured an emotional video of the baptism.

In the comments section of the post, other fans have been coming to her defense. "WE LOVE YOU ROCK. It doesn’t matter how many times she gets dipped. as long as she has accepted god as her savor yall be hating so bad instead of uplifting people!" one user wrote. Another added: "FYI all the 'I don’t believe her' comments are irrelevant. Y’all ain’t NOBODY to her and she dnt need yall to believe in her. God has his hand on her, only his love and judgement matters TO HER."

Chrisean Rock Attends French Montana's Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

As for Rock herself, she wrote in the caption: "Gracious God, today I rejoice in the promise of new life that baptism symbolizes. Thank You for cleansing my heart and welcoming me into Your family. As I rise from these waters, may I walk in the light of Your Spirit and grow in the love of Christ each day. Guide my steps, uphold me in faith, and help me to live out Your truth in all I do. Amen."

Chrisean Rock Reflects On Her Baptism