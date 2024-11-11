Karlissa Saffold Surprises Fans With Her Reaction To Chrisean Rock's Baptism

Karlissa Saffold says the water washed off "everything I hated about her."

Karlissa Saffold says she's supporting Chrisean Rock after her recent baptism, much to the surprise of fans on social media. As caught by The Shade Room, Blueface's mother remarked that the water washed off "everything I hated about her." Rock revealed that she got baptized in an emotional clip on Instagram, last week.

"It might seem flip flopping but l ain't going to deny her if she joined my fathers hood today," Saffold wrote. "Y'all want me to hate her so bad. She gave her Iife to Christ today and i didn't see him strike her with lightning. Everything I hated about her was left in that water because I know what my father in heaven can do! To God be the glory."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Attend The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

As for the baptism, Rock explained the move on Instagram: "Gracious God, today I rejoice in the promise of new life that baptism symbolizes. Thank You for cleansing my heart and welcoming me into Your family. As I rise from these waters, may I walk in the light of Your Spirit and grow in the love of Christ each day. Guide my steps, uphold me in faith, and help me to live out Your truth in all I do. Amen."

Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Chrisean Rock

Check out Saffold's full post on Instagram below. In the comments section of The Shade Room's post, fans left plenty of criticism of Saffold. "Girl put your son in that water cause he’s the biggest issue," one user wrote. Another added: "Why does everything Chrisean do good or bad require a statement from this lady. Get a life Karlissa." Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.