Chrisean Rock Celebrates 5-Month Anniversary Of Son's Birth

Chrisean Rock celebrated the five-month anniversary of her son's birthday on her Instagram Story, Saturday. In doing so, she shared a selfie of herself holding onto her son with the caption: "Happy 5 months papa." The post comes as the child's father, Blueface, remains in jail for violating his probation relating to a 2021 assault case, last month. He's expected to remain behind bars until July.

Exactly what led to Blueface violating his probation is unclear; however, his mother, Karlissa Saffold, has put the blame on Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. "Jaidyn got him one charge, Rock got him the one that violated the other," she wrote on Instagram after he turned himself in.

Chrisean Rock Performs At The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Amid his jail stint, Blueface has been feuding with Soulja Boy. Both Rock and her son were dragged into the beef, last week, when Soulja called them out on IG Live. "Chrisean, Imma nut on your face b*tch. Snaggle-tooth h*e. Look like your p*ssy stank, h*e," Soulja said. "Little ugly b***h. You little ugly snaggle tooth autistic b*tch. You little remidial h*e. Somebody tag Chrisean tell her let me nut on that tattoo of her ugly n***a. Little stinky booty b*tch. Your son look r*tarded. I ain’t gonna like that n***a look like he got down syndrome. B*tchh n***a Blueface….you look like you smell like boo boo, b*tch. You look like you s**t on yourself in the third grade. Ain’t no leaving no kids outta s**t, f**k that little ugly a*s baby. Blueface wanna be talking about my son n***a got me f*cked up. F*ck that little r*tarded-a*s baby."

Chrisean Rock Poses With Her Son On IG

Image Via Instagram @chrisean

