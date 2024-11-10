Chrisean Rock Delivers Heartfelt Message Following Emotional Baptism

Chrisean's transformation continues.

Chrisean Rock has been through quite a bit over the past few months. The Baddies star got arrested over the summer while supporting Blueface at a court hearing and wound up spending some time behind bars. Since she got out in September, she appears to have been set on turning her life around. She immediately reunited with her son Chrisean Jesus, and proceeded to lean into her faith.

Earlier today, for example, she shared an emotional clip of herself getting baptized. It was also accompanied by a heartfelt message in which she thanked god for her transformation. "Gracious God," it begins. "Today I rejoice in the promise of new life that baptism symbolizes."

Chrisean Rock Shares Emotional Message About Baptism

"Thank You for cleansing my heart and welcoming me into Your family," it continues. "As I rise from these waters, may I walk in the light of Your Spirit and grow in the love of Christ each day. Guide my steps, uphold me in faith, and help me to live out Your truth in all I do. Amen." Chrisean's latest post seems to suggest that she's in a good place, though her life hasn't been all smooth sailing as of late.

Recently, she accused her sister Tesehki of sexually abusing her as a child on Baddies Midwest, which she denies. This resulted in a heated argument and a great deal of backlash from social media users. Tesehki fired back with a disturbing allegation of her own at the time, which earned similarly intense reactions. She accused Chrisean of drinking alcohol throughout her pregnancy with Chrisean Jesus, which she's been accused of in the past. Chrisean denied Tesehki's allegation. What do you think of Chrisean Rock getting baptized? What about her heartfelt message about the experience? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

