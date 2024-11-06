Chrisean Rock Faces Serious Backlash After Accusing Tesehki Of Sexual Abuse

Chrisean Rock and her sister's conversation on "Baddies Midwest" is going viral.

Baddies Midwest premiered earlier this month and has already been jam-packed with plenty of drama and shocking allegations. At one point in the first episode, for example, Chrisean Rock accused her sister Tesehki of sexually abusing her when they were children. Tesehki denied this and seemed horrified by the allegation, but Chrisean persisted. "You're telling me stories I've never heard before," Tesehki explained. "Why would you be in my house if I ever did some weird sh*t to you? This is not making sense bro. It's not making sense, I'm done."

Tesehki went on to demand an apology from Chrisean, but she refused. “I’m not apologizing, bro,” she said. “I’m not apologizing for what I said because it was true. You need to take accountability… You wanted to play house.” Tesehki also made some accusations of her own, alleging that Chrisean drank alcohol while she was pregnant with her son Chrisean Jesus.

Social Media Users Aren't Happy With Chrisean Rock

Their viral conversation has earned big reactions from social media users. Many are accusing Chrisean Rock of lying and looking back on her relationship with her sister. Others are posting clips and photos from her pregnancy, and alleging that Tesehki was telling the truth about her alcohol consumption.

"This Part Really Made Me Sad Cause Tesehki Was Really Hurt Chrisean A Whole Weirdo," one X user claims. "Chrisean alleged her sister molested her as kids, called out her past as a stripper, brought the sister who is the ex of Tesehki’s man with her to the sitdown, and implied that something happened to Tesehki’s son. Who needs enemies with a sister like that chile," another writes. For now, it remains unclear whether or not there is any truth to Chrisean or Tesehki's allegations.

Social Media Users React To Chrisean Rock & Tesehki's Tense Conversation