Karlissa Saffold Claims Son Blueface Is Too Rich To Fight LA Wildfires Amid Prison Stay

According to Blueface's mom, her son is busy being "rehabilitated."

Blueface has been behind bars for roughly a year now, after turning himself in for an alleged probation violation. It goes without saying that a lot has happened during the "Thotiana" rapper's sentence. His youngest son Chrisean Jesus turned one, the child's mother Chrisean Rock got arrested and later vowed to turn her life around, and much more. Currently, devastating wildfires are even raging in his home state of California.

More than 900 incarcerated people are helping to put these fires out, per NPR, prompting questions of whether or not this could include Blueface. During a recent stream, his mother Karlissa Saffold set the record straight, clarifying that her son is simply too well off for that to be the case. According to her, his time in prison has been an opportunity to take a break from his everyday life and be rehabilitated.

Karlissa Saffold Says Blueface Is In "Jail Rehab"

"Are they making Blue fight fires? They don't make rich n****s go fight fires in jail now," she said. "They might make your son fight the fire though, not mine, but they might make yours. He paying his taxes to be in there, okay? He in rehab. My son is in jail rehab, okay? He taking a break from life, he in rehab, he getting rehabilitated." It looks like rehabilitation might not be all Saffold's son is up to amid his sentence, however. Last month, new photos of the performer surfaced online, revealing that he also got some new face tattoos during his stay.

One of the tattoos even appears to say "Chrisean." While it remains unclear whether or not this is an homage to Chrisean Rock or his son Chrisean, Blueface's new ink certainly raised eyebrows. Saffold quickly weighed in, confirming that she wasn't a fan. “Tattoo on your face is crazy!" she told Blueface in a text.