Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold Reacts To Chrisean Rock Calling Him Her "Husband"

BY Caroline Fisher 3.0K Views
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
It looks like Karlissa Saffold has had a change of heart.

It's no secret that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship is complicated. The controversial pair have been on and off for years now, most recently reuniting amid the "Thotiana" rapper's prison stay. Recently, Chrisean even raised eyebrows with a promotional video she made for his new restaurant King Of Crabs, as she referred to him as her "husband."

Rumors that the two of them had tied the knot while he was behind bars began circulating in November thanks to Blueface's aunt, Karletta. During a livestream, she alleged that Chrisean was her nephew's "wife." His mother Karlissa Saffold later hopped online to set the record straight. She confirmed that while Blueface and Chrisean were not officially married, they did get to exchange vows despite his incarceration. Now, however, she appears to have changed her tone. Recently, she took to the Hollywood Unlocked comments section to reveal that in order to maintain her relationship with her son, she must respect his position.

Karlissa Saffold Says She's Respecting Her Son's Position

"My son told me to respect his position in order to have a relationship with him and I promise y'all I'm going to do my best to try," she explained. "Mr. & Mrs. Porter said go support King Of Crabs and his wife says it taste delicious. I was invited today but Karter had training and I just got the invite last night. I will meet y'all there tomorrow." This isn't the first update Saffold has given on Blueface lately, however.

Amid the devastating wildfires in southern California, some fans questioned whether or not Blueface was one of the 900+ incarcerated individuals helping to contain them. She clarified that this was not the case, arguing that he's too well off to fight fires. "Are they making Blue fight fires?" she said at the time. "They don't make rich n****s go fight fires in jail now."

