Blueface Called Out For Renaming Seafood Restaurant “King Of Crabs”

A revamped version of Blueface's restaurant will open in January.

It's been a tough year for Blueface. In January, the "Thotiana" rapper turned himself in for an alleged probation violation, and he's been behind bars ever since. Incarceration is certainly bad enough, but his youngest child was also left without any parent on the outside for a short time, as his mother Chrisean Rock got arrested in June. She's back home now and appears to be committed to a better path. It's unclear whether or not Blueface has something similar in mind.

He does have a new business plan underway, however, which involves a revamped version of his seafood restaurant in Santa Clarita. "My first business, @bluesfishandsoul, was a successful failure i decided to revamp, and I'm back with even more seasoning 🦀 the king of crabs grand opening Jan 20th, 2025 #freeblueface @kingofcrabsofficial," his official Instagram account posted earlier this week alongside some footage from inside the restaurant. For the most part, fans are supporting his latest endeavor, but some are taking issue with his choice of name.

Adam22 Questions Blueface For New Restaurant Name

Recently, for example, Adam22 weighed in during an episode of his podcast. He argued that the name was a bad idea, as it's likely to offend people in Blueface's circle. "By putting it as the name of your business, you can't easily get away from it. So if it does offend people, if people in your orbit are offended by it, you're stuck with it," he explained. "And from my perspective, when you want to choose a brand name, you don't really want to go with like an edgy joke that you might think twice about later. Like this isn't an Instagram caption. This would be something that it would be a very big pain in the a** to change."