Jaidyn Alexis Roasts Chrisean Rock After Footage Surfaces Of Karlissa Saffold Meeting Chrisean Jr.

The turbulent drama cycle between Blueface, his boo Chrisean Rock, his ex Jaidyn Alexis, and his mother Karlissa Saffold is as petty as it's ever been. Moreover, Alexis recently took to Instagram to seemingly comment on footage of Saffold meeting Rock and Blue's baby Chrisean Jr. for the first time, with Rock even calling Alexis "Miss Piggy" at one point of the clip. "Being a bitter 2nd BM is crazy work," Jaidyn clapped back to Chrisean in an IG comment, although the veracity of all this is unclear. It's a very old video that resurfaced recently, and some people even claim that Jaidyn's comment is also old news.

But if it's coming back up again, then it means that people who know far more about the situation have reason to believe in its truth. Then again, it had also been a while since all these paths crossed over again, as Blueface and Chrisean Rock are dealing with their rekindled romance amid his prison sentence. Jaidyn Alexis and Karlissa Saffold pop up every once in a while – especially the latter – but it's not the back-and-forth rollercoaster that it used to be.

Jaidyn Alexis Shades Chrisean Rock

What's more is that the history of this whole gossip train means that all this could change from one day to the next. It was just a couple of months ago that Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis released the "Mommiana" music video that seemed to reference Chrisean Rock, which indicated that everyone was back on good terms. Now, though, things are pretty unclear, and jail time isn't helping fans quell their confusion. As such, all we can go off of are petty comments like these, whatever Karlissa Saffold chooses to update with, and the rivalry between Rock and Alexis.