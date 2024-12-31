Chrisean Rock Calls For Blueface's Freedom In Heartfelt Post

Chrisean Rock showed love to Blueface with her latest post.

Chrisean Rock called for Blueface's freedom in a post on her Instagram Story, Monday night, while sharing a photo of the two of them locking arms. "Free you," Rock wrote. "I love you Johnathan [blue heart emoji]." In the picture, they wear matching light blue outfits. The picture remains the only post on Blueface's Instagram page. He uploaded it in December 2022.

When The Shade Room shared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section had divisive reactions. "This isn’t love. This is publicity. Their relevance and money is tied so they do things together," one user wrote. Another added: "Uh uh we not bout to start 2025 with this. Nope no ham, no turkey we not bout to check off the 'Nonsense Calendar' with them again."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface Attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Police arrested Blueface for violating the terms of his probation, earlier this year. In August, he was sentenced to four years in prison. Despite the lengthy sentence, Blueface has been optimistic about getting out much earlier than that. Speaking with DJ Hed and Gina Views on the show Effective Immediately, he revealed: “So I got sentenced to four years. I got a year’s credit, so that goes down to three years, and I gotta do 33 percent of that … [so I’ll be home] probably like March, April [2025]."

