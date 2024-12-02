Jaidyn Alexis Indulges In Some Thirst Traps As Blueface & Chrisean Rock Drama Heats Up

This saga is still far from over...

While Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to fuel marriage rumors and leave fans wondering as to their status, Jaidyn Alexis would much rather continue her lack of a bother. Moreover, she recently took to social media to post some new thirst traps, and we're sure that Blue's ex is very happy to stay mostly out of the loop on whatever's happening with his saga. The couple continues to draw a lot of attention online, whether for their legal situations behind bars or for their ever-complicated and usually combative family dynamics. Alexis has mostly stayed on the sidelines as of late, so she might not be feeling as overwhelmed as usual with all the antics.

Of course, many of those are by design, but Jaidyn Alexis is always going to find the right time to fall back into things. For example, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold recently chastised Chrisean Rock for seemingly shading Jaidyn on her birthday. As such, she didn't really have to respond or address the situation further online, because when Saffold's got your back, you can rest assured that she will leave no Internet stone unturned.

Jaidyn Alexis Dodges Blueface & Chrisean Rock Rumors With Thirst Trap

Apart from Jaidyn Alexis, though, Blueface and Chrisean Rock have many more questions to answer about more than just thirst traps. Karlissa Saffold hopes his face tattoos of Rock are just fake, and that they aren't actually getting back together like they hinted. "Oh my god, I had the worst nightmare in the world,” Saffold remarked. “I had a dream last night that John tattooed Chrisean Rock’s name on his face. And then I had a dream that he covered it up, and it said ‘Christian.’ Hallelujah. He gonna get it together, Lord. Ain’t he?"