Blueface Flaunts Chrisean Rock Face Tattoo After She Addresses Marriage Rumors

ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
Are Blueface and Chrisean back?

It goes without saying that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship is complicated. The two of them welcomed their first child together in 2023, and ever since, the chaos hasn't stopped. They ended up getting into some legal trouble earlier this year, leaving fans wondering where they stood. These days, Chrisean is out and committed to a better path, while Blueface remains behind bars.

Recently, however, Blueface's aunt started a rumor that they got married. His mother Karlissa Saffold quickly shut this theory down, claiming that nothing was official. Now, Chrisean herself has decided to address the rumors during a chat with her supporters on Instagram Live. According to her, they did exchange vows earlier this month, but they didn't actually get a marriage certificate. Moreover, she says she's trying to take things slow, as she's set on staying focused on god and her family.

Blueface Debuts New Chrisean Ink Amid Prison Stay

It looks like Blueface might be taking a different approach to their reunion though, as evidenced by new footage of a jail call. In it, he's seen flexing a tattoo of Chrisean's name, which he recently got on his face. Of course, the new ink has earned big reactions from social media users, who for the most part, aren't feeling it. "Two goofies," one critic writes in Akademiks' Instagram comments section. "Oh lord not this again," another says. For now, it remains to be seen what'll end up happening between Chrisean and Blueface once he gets out, and whether or not his presence will derail Chrisean's progress.

Chrisean's latest update arrives just after she made headlines for a startling run-in with her ex, Ronny Doe. He approached her at a mall and began insisting he was the real father of her son, which she denied. Eventually, the police had to get involved, and they went their separate ways.

...