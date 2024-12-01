Blueface Flaunts Chrisean Rock Face Tattoo After She Addresses Marriage Rumors

Are Blueface and Chrisean back?

It goes without saying that Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship is complicated. The two of them welcomed their first child together in 2023, and ever since, the chaos hasn't stopped. They ended up getting into some legal trouble earlier this year, leaving fans wondering where they stood. These days, Chrisean is out and committed to a better path, while Blueface remains behind bars.

Recently, however, Blueface's aunt started a rumor that they got married. His mother Karlissa Saffold quickly shut this theory down, claiming that nothing was official. Now, Chrisean herself has decided to address the rumors during a chat with her supporters on Instagram Live. According to her, they did exchange vows earlier this month, but they didn't actually get a marriage certificate. Moreover, she says she's trying to take things slow, as she's set on staying focused on god and her family.

Blueface Debuts New Chrisean Ink Amid Prison Stay

It looks like Blueface might be taking a different approach to their reunion though, as evidenced by new footage of a jail call. In it, he's seen flexing a tattoo of Chrisean's name, which he recently got on his face. Of course, the new ink has earned big reactions from social media users, who for the most part, aren't feeling it. "Two goofies," one critic writes in Akademiks' Instagram comments section. "Oh lord not this again," another says. For now, it remains to be seen what'll end up happening between Chrisean and Blueface once he gets out, and whether or not his presence will derail Chrisean's progress.