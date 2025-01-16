Karlissa Saffold Praises Chrisean Rock’s Parenting But Drags Rock’s Family Through The Mud

Karlissa Saffold is always looking out for her son Blueface and for his son with Chrisean Rock, her grandchild Chrisean Jesus. But sometimes, this made her clash with the little one's mother along the way, a long and volatile saga with a lot of other characters that you're probably already tired of right now. But at least as of late, Saffold has been much nicer to the Baddies alum as of late, recently taking to social media to defend and praise her parenting. However, she did have a lot to say about Rock's family, specifically about how many of them kiss Chrisean Jesus on the lips as a sign of affection.

"I’m angry on so many levels because I don’t know what I’d do if I saw someone put they lips in my babies mouth. Jonathan Porter, you really are in a world of trouble," Karlissa Saffold posted on her Instagram Story after a clip went viral of Chrisean Rock's alleged niece kissing Chrisean Jesus on the lips. "By D way these videos circulating are old from Mother’s Day last year it’s like she asked them to release em cause he is too deteriorated & n d worst condition now," an alleged family member of Chrisean's wrote on IG.

Karlissa Saffold Responds To Chrisean Rock's Family After Kissing Chrisean Jesus Clip

"My mind never thought of anything sexual," Karlissa Saffold clarified in another social media response, particularly in the comments section of the aforementioned statement from Chrisean Rock's alleged family member. "But I don’t even let my other grandchildren drink off people because of the way these new germs are spreading. I literally threw up in my mouth when I seen this." In addition, in a full-on Instagram post, Saffold clarified that she's not talking about anyone specifically and just wants that kind of behavior to end.

"First of all I never said anything about you sweetheart," Karlissa Saffold expressed, presumably about Chrisean Rock or the woman in the video. "I expressed how I felt about my grandson when someone sent me that gruesome video. As a grandmother I can press charges because it's also inappropriate. I can also press charges for threatening. So consequences pending because I know y'all all on probation. [shrug emoji]." "I'm not arguing with no one's child. [If] I don't receive [an] apology I will send the police. Period," she captioned the post.