Karlissa Saffold Praises Chrisean Rock’s Parenting But Drags Rock’s Family Through The Mud

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1007 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Chriseanroc performs at Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Karlissa has to balance out her concessions with more critiques.

Karlissa Saffold is always looking out for her son Blueface and for his son with Chrisean Rock, her grandchild Chrisean Jesus. But sometimes, this made her clash with the little one's mother along the way, a long and volatile saga with a lot of other characters that you're probably already tired of right now. But at least as of late, Saffold has been much nicer to the Baddies alum as of late, recently taking to social media to defend and praise her parenting. However, she did have a lot to say about Rock's family, specifically about how many of them kiss Chrisean Jesus on the lips as a sign of affection.

"I’m angry on so many levels because I don’t know what I’d do if I saw someone put they lips in my babies mouth. Jonathan Porter, you really are in a world of trouble," Karlissa Saffold posted on her Instagram Story after a clip went viral of Chrisean Rock's alleged niece kissing Chrisean Jesus on the lips. "By D way these videos circulating are old from Mother’s Day last year it’s like she asked them to release em cause he is too deteriorated & n d worst condition now," an alleged family member of Chrisean's wrote on IG.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's Mom, Frantic Over Rapper's "Chrisean Rock" Tattoo On His Face

Karlissa Saffold Responds To Chrisean Rock's Family After Kissing Chrisean Jesus Clip

"My mind never thought of anything sexual," Karlissa Saffold clarified in another social media response, particularly in the comments section of the aforementioned statement from Chrisean Rock's alleged family member. "But I don’t even let my other grandchildren drink off people because of the way these new germs are spreading. I literally threw up in my mouth when I seen this." In addition, in a full-on Instagram post, Saffold clarified that she's not talking about anyone specifically and just wants that kind of behavior to end.

"First of all I never said anything about you sweetheart," Karlissa Saffold expressed, presumably about Chrisean Rock or the woman in the video. "I expressed how I felt about my grandson when someone sent me that gruesome video. As a grandmother I can press charges because it's also inappropriate. I can also press charges for threatening. So consequences pending because I know y'all all on probation. [shrug emoji]." "I'm not arguing with no one's child. [If] I don't receive [an] apology I will send the police. Period," she captioned the post.

Read More: Blueface Plays Basketball Behind Bars In New Prison Footage After Chrisean Rock Photos

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Image via HNHH Gossip Karlissa Saffold Left Frustrated As Fans Continue To Grill Her About Chrisean Jesus' Alleged Disability 1085
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Karlissa Saffold Has Change Of Heart After Blasting Chrisean Rock Over Son's Birthday Post 3.2K
DJ Kayslay "Hocus Pocus" Video Shoot Featuring A Boogie, Blue Face &amp; MoneyBagg Yo Relationships Blueface's Mom Calls Cap On His Father's Birthday Party For Chrisean Jr. 1152
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Gossip Karlissa Saffold Reacts As Chrisean Rock Continues To Be Accused Of Giving Her Baby Fetal Alcohol Syndrome 49.6K