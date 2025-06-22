Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, came to the defense of Chrisean Rock’s sister, Tesehki, after social media claimed Tesehki was allegedly riding Chrisean’s coattails to celebrity status.

On Saturday afternoon, the popular Instagram account Livebitez shared a clip of Saffold confused by social media’s heat towards Tesehki. Saffold's comments were addressed Chrisean’s recent antics towards Blueface.

“You want to play with my family, we can play family, “began Karlissa.”I’d rather have your sister anyway. She broke, looking for a dollar. I mean, ain’t that what we all were at one time? Weren’t we all broke looking for a dollar? Chrisean showed up at my son’s doorstep. She showed up with some cleats and a muthaf*cking empty backpack. What the f*ck she suppose to be looking for? Not a come-up, her family coming up. When your family come up, you suppose to come up. Don’t that make common sense?”

Karlissa Saffold & Tesehki

Blueface’s comments about Tesehki follow her sister Chrisean moving back into the “Thotiana” hitmaker’s home, only to be requested to leave a day later. It was claimed that Chrisean wrecked the rapper’s home.

Blueface shared on social media that the reason behind allowing Chrisean Rock to move back into his home stems from the desire to help his baby mama until she gets back on her feet.

Chrisean quickly responded, calling the accusations false. She insisted she hadn’t trashed the space and accused Blueface of staging the cleanup video in retaliation for her invitation to the “Streamer Prom” event. She noted she hadn’t returned home until after the clip was posted, suggesting it misrepresented her actions and came across as dishonest.

Blueface’s mom stepped in to defend her son. She questioned Chrisean’s motives, accusing her of exploiting the situation for financial gain. She also asked why Chrisean left so abruptly after moving in.