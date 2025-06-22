Blueface's Mother, Karlissa Saffold, Defends Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki After Fans Make "Come Up" Claims

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 29 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HNHH
Karlissa Saffold
Karlissa Saffold and Chrisean Rock have been at odds with each other since Blueface was incarcerated in 2024.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, came to the defense of Chrisean Rock’s sister, Tesehki, after social media claimed Tesehki was allegedly riding Chrisean’s coattails to celebrity status.

On Saturday afternoon, the popular Instagram account Livebitez shared a clip of Saffold confused by social media’s heat towards Tesehki. Saffold's comments were addressed Chrisean’s recent antics towards Blueface. 

“You want to play with my family, we can play family, “began Karlissa.”I’d rather have your sister anyway. She broke, looking for a dollar. I mean, ain’t that what we all were at one time? Weren’t we all broke looking for a dollar? Chrisean showed up at my son’s doorstep. She showed up with some cleats and a muthaf*cking empty backpack. What the f*ck she suppose to be looking for? Not a come-up, her family coming up. When your family come up, you suppose to come up. Don’t that make common sense?”

More: Karlissa Saffold Shares Hilarious Message To Chrisean Rock

Karlissa Saffold & Tesehki

Blueface’s comments about Tesehki follow her sister Chrisean moving back into the “Thotiana” hitmaker’s home, only to be requested to leave a day later. It was claimed that Chrisean wrecked the rapper’s home.

Blueface shared on social media that the reason behind allowing Chrisean Rock to move back into his home stems from the desire to help his baby mama until she gets back on her feet. 

Chrisean quickly responded, calling the accusations false. She insisted she hadn’t trashed the space and accused Blueface of staging the cleanup video in retaliation for her invitation to the “Streamer Prom” event. She noted she hadn’t returned home until after the clip was posted, suggesting it misrepresented her actions and came across as dishonest.

Blueface’s mom stepped in to defend her son. She questioned Chrisean’s motives, accusing her of exploiting the situation for financial gain. She also asked why Chrisean left so abruptly after moving in. 

Karlissa stressed that Blueface’s priority remained their child’s welfare and described his decision to help as one of compassion, not naivety. Blueface remains incarcerated until late 2025.

More: Karlissa Saffold Claims That Blueface Is Home From Prison Already

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" Pop Culture Blueface's Mom Defends Tesehki Amid Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegations 18.7K
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Relationships Chrisean Rock Claps Back At Karlissa Saffold, Says Chrisean Jr. Will Never Miss Her 10.2K
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Pop Culture Karlissa Saffold Praises Chrisean Rock’s Parenting But Drags Rock’s Family Through The Mud 1461
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Music Karlissa Saffold Surprises Fans With Her Reaction To Chrisean Rock's Baptism 245