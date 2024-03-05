Chrisean Rock Claps Back At Karlissa Saffold, Says Chrisean Jr. Will Never Miss Her

Chrisean Rock and Karlissa Saffold have been embroiled in a feud for a while at this point. Overall, it mostly stems from the fact that Saffold doesn't like Chrisean and her relationship with Blueface. The two have never truly seen eye to eye and it has only gotten worse since the birth of Chrisean Jr. Karlissa has not been able to meet her grandson, and she has been adamant that the child may have a disability. Chrisean has resented this and has criticized Saffold at every turn, noting that her son will never meet his grandmother.

Recently, Karlissa came out and said that she isn't so sure the kid is even her grandson at this point. As we reported, Saffold claimed that the child doesn't even look like Blueface. Moreover, the child has none of Karlissa's features, which makes her a bit suspicious. This all led to a big rant on social media and some hefty criticism of Chrisean and her parenting. Well, Rock wasn't going to let the disrespect slide. As you can see below, she decided to clap back at Saffold with full force.

Chrisean Rock Gives Her Side

Overall, it was a pretty scathing rant from Rock. Throughout, she noted that she is never going to introduce Chrisean Jr. to Saffold. She even said that the child will never have the opportunity to miss his grandmother, because she is never going to meet him. It was all very nasty, but that has been the dynamic between Saffold and Rock for years at this point. They do not care for each other, and that will probably never change. Once Blue is released from jail, perhaps he will try and rectify things between both parties.

