Karlissa Saffold Believes Chrisean Jr. Has A Neurological Disorder

Karlissa Saffold is the mother of Blueface, and at this point, she has become a key figure on social media. Overall, she likes to go on Instagram and speak her mind on a plethora of topics. However, most of the time, she can be heard talking about none other than Blueface and his relationship with Chrisean Rock. After all, there is a lot to talk about here. For instance, the two have a child together named Chrisean Jr. Unfortunately, Chrisean has decided to keep Chrisean Jr. from Saffold, despite her being the kid's grandmother.

This has led to some back-and-forths on social media. For instance, we reported on how Saffold said the kid didn't even look like Blueface. Subsequently, Chrisean hit back and said that the kid would never get to see his grandmother. It was all very nasty and yet another example of how these two despise one another. Well, Karlissa took it a step further recently as she decided to offer some speculation on her grandson's well-being. Below, she even claims that he has some sort of neurological disorder.

Karlissa Saffold Has Seen Enough

While she has no concrete evidence to back it up, she does explain the child's cat cry is an indicator. Furthermore, she has seen what people have been saying on social media, and she has taken it all to heart. Although she can not pinpoint what the disorder may be, she is convinced there is something going on. Others have accused Chrisean of giving the child Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. She was seen with what were allegedly alcoholic drinks in her hand during her pregnancy. However, nothing has been officially proven, and the internet is simply engaging in hearsay.

