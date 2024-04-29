Karlissa Saffold Threatens Chrisean Rock With A Restraining Order

Karlissa Saffold and Chrisean Rock have never truly seen eye to eye with one another. Overall, their relationship has been strained ever since Chrisean and Blueface got together. Once Chrisean had her child, things got even more complicated. This is mostly due to the fact that Saffold has not been allowed to see her grandson. She has been very adamant about how much that has hurt her, although it seems like Chrisean still isn't budging on that topic. Now, however, things do seem to be getting a lot more serious, and not in a good way.

In a new Instagram story, Karlissa posted some DMs with an unknown person. She also said, "I'll have a restraining order by Monday at noon." This is meant to be directed at Chrisean Rock, although there is no telling if she is being serious with this threat. What we do know is that the tensions between Chrisean and Karlissa have been ongoing for quite some time. Now, Saffold feels threatened by Rock, and is even interested in pressing charges if things continue down this route.

Karlissa Saffold With A Message

Image via Karlissa Saffold

At this point, it does feel as though these two will never see eye to eye. Furthermore, if threats of violence are truly present here, then something needs to happen quickly. Only time will tell whether or not Saffold actually goes through with this aforementioned threat. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail here. You never want to see two sides be in such a heated feud, especially when a child is involved.

Let us know what you think of this feud between Karlissa Saffold and Chrisean Rock, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two sides will ever come to a resolution? Or are they destined to be beefing forever at this point? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

