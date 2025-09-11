Chrisean Rock Accuses Her Sister Of Holding Her Son For Ransom

BY Cole Blake 125 Views
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock says she had to call the police when her sister refused to return her son after watching him.

Chrisean Rock has accused her sister, Terrine, of allegedly holding her son for ransom. While sharing a video of police appearing to arrive at her sister's door, Rock claimed that Terrine was refusing to give her son back after babysitting her.

"She was not trying to open the door," Rock explained. "You not trying to give my baby up. She took him for ransom. I went there tonight, we waited until she pulled up, and that's when I called the cops." When the police arrived, Rock explained to them that she's unsure if her son is safe. Authorities ended up breaking into the home to retrieve the child.

When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "I’m sorry man. But she’s nothing but drama and can’t be trusted on no level," one user wrote. Another added: "Why would she take him for ransom if you so called gave her 15k … this woman is the problem." Last week, Rock claimed that she had to pay her sister $15,000 every time she watches her son.

Read More: Chrisean Rock's Sisters Get Into Wild Altercation During Chrisean Jr. Pickup

Chrisean Rock Family Drama

Terrine isn't the only sister Rock has been wrapped up in drama with. She's also been beefing with her other sister, Tesehki. The two have maintained a complicated relationship over the years. During a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Tesehki opened up about the issues in their relationship. In doing so, she referenced Rock's ex, Blueface.

"I don't want to blame Blue but I feel like he has a lot to do with the way she was moving," she explained. "She was already moving a little bit weird, but it's like once she got with him, it was a total different person. My mom would call me and cry about her for hours. And I'd be like, 'Mom, why me out of all your eight daughters you have? Why me?' She'd be like, 'Because you're the closest to her. You're the one who can talk to her.'"

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Blasts Chrisean Rock For Prioritizing Men Over Her Son

