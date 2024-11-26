Karlissa Saffold Claims That Blueface Is Home From Prison Already

Blueface's mother slipped up during her tense response to the rapper's aunt's marriage rumors.

Karlissa Saffold says Blueface is home from prison already? "Yeah aight." That's at least what AllHipHop says the mother of the rapper revealed to the world not too long ago. She made the claim during a heated rant/response to his aunt Karletta, who happened to make another shocking revelation. The latter says that Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been married and tied the knot amid his current prison sentence of four years. "The news is — from now on, on behalf of the Harvey family, we would like for y’all to officially put some respect on [Mrs.] Chrisean Malone Porter’s name. She is his wife, it has been confirmed."

Karletta later added where it all happened, however, she isn't as confident with that detail. "I’m speculating Vegas — but again, I’m speculating! But I don’t know because in California you don’t have to make your marriage license public." This set Karlissa off, and as we said, during her dismissal of Karletta's claims, she let the cat out of the bag. "Now y’all just going to let anybody in the circus. Just ‘cuz Blue home y’all just letting anybody in."

Blueface Was Claiming That He'd Be Out By July 2025

But her comments weren't only directed toward her sister. Chrisean Rock also caught some heat for changing her Instagram profile to say "Chrisean Porter." "You got to stand in front of the pastor. You got to sign them documents," she said, arguing her son did not tie the knot. "Marriage is not something you just say. Do y’all understand that?"