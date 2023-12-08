Karlissa Saffold Shares Hilarious Message To Chrisean Rock

Karlissa Saffold is having yet another interaction with Chrisean Rock online, though this one is lighter in tone than some of both figures' typical interactions online. She posted to her Instagram story with a message directed at Rock. "Someone tell Rock I accidentally sent my wig to her house if she can throw it over the gate. I told y'all my eyes old," her story post says. Unsurprisingly, fans had hilarious reactions to it and shared those reactions in the comments of a repost.

"She like Rock 😂 but don't want to admit it," one of the top comments on the post reads. Others shared stories of similarly messing up their own orders. "One time I sent my DoorDash to my old apartment! I was hot!," and "PLEASE! I remember I doordashed my Chick-fil-A to my job after calling out….i was LIVID" two other comments read. Even Saffold herself popped up in the comments to prove she's plenty capable of laughing at her own mistakes. "See what had happened was 😂" her highly-upvoted comment reads. Check out her original post and various fan reactions to it in the comment section below.

Karlissa Saffold's Funny Story Post

Unsurprisingly, Chrisean Rock has been involved in some drama recently but she appears to be trying to get past it. She shared a video to social media of herself reciting a bible verse to her young son. She seemingly shared the post in an attempt to make herself feel better after making some posts earlier in the week where she sounded particularly sad. "Dying sounds easier than living sometimes,” she said in one particular post that sparked fan concerns.

It's not hard to see why she has a lot of feelings right now as she's been dealing with quite a bit recently. Blueface recently took to social media to claim that he had to rescue the pair's son late at night because Rock was nowhere to be found. But Chrisean painted a very different story when she recounted the events, accusing Blueface of kidnapping their child. What do you think about Karlissa Saffold's new Instagram story post mentioning Chrisean Rock? Let us know in the comment section below.

